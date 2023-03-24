The French Interior Ministry counted 1.08 million protesters in the country this Thursday, March 23. This number exceeds the number of participants in the last rally, but is not a record, according to the cited newspaper. Le Monde agency statistics.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country recalled that on January 19, 1.12 million people came out to protest, on the 31st – 1.27 million, and also on March 7 – 1.28 million protesters.

The publication also cites a summary of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) trade union, according to which 3.5 million people took to the protests across the country.

“According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 119,000 people went to the rallies in Paris, which became a kind of record. 800 thousand participants were counted in the VKT. By Thursday evening, 80 people had been detained in the capital. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said at least 123 police officers were injured during the protests.

On March 23, protests against the already approved pension reform resumed in Paris. An Izvestia correspondent from the scene showed how tens of thousands of people take part in the action. This action was the ninth since mid-January, when the unions first brought people out to fight against raising the retirement age.

In the middle of the day, protesters began detonating firecrackers in Place de la Bastille in Paris. The police used tear gas.

France adopted a law to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 on March 16. The document was approved without a vote in Parliament in accordance with Art. 49.3 of the Constitution of the country.

On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born introduced a reform that would raise the country’s retirement age from 62 to 64. From September 1, 2023, the retirement period will gradually increase and will reach 64 years in 2030.

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to dissolve the National Assembly in the event of a shortage of votes for pension reform.

At the same time, protests against the pension reform took place throughout France. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic, about 500 thousand people took part in the processions.