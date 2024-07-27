French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday that foreign involvement could not be ruled out in attacks that sabotaged signalling stations and cables on the country’s high-speed rail network, causing travel chaos on the opening day of the Olympic Games.

The attacks, which took place before dawn on Friday, damaged infrastructure on lines linking the capital Paris to cities such as Lille in the north, Bordeaux in the west and Strasbourg in the east. The national railway company said authorities had foiled another attack on the Paris-Marseille line.

No party has claimed responsibility for these acts of sabotage yet.

“Who is responsible? Either it is from within or he received orders from outside. It is too early to say,” the minister told France 2.

“We uncovered a number of elements that led us to believe we would quickly learn who was responsible,” he added.

Two security sources said on Friday that the method of sabotage raised initial suspicions of left-wing extremists or environmental activists, but there was no evidence so far.

French Transport Minister Patrice Vergret and Jean-Pierre Farandeau, chairman of the board of the national railway company, told reporters on Saturday that train traffic on the high-speed rail network would return to normal by Monday.

The company confirmed that plans to transport teams competing in the Olympic Games will not be affected.

Vergret said about 100,000 people were unable to board their trains on Friday, and another 150,000 faced delays but eventually reached their destinations.

“There will be unrest tomorrow. From Monday, there will be no need to worry,” he added.