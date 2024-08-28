WSJ: French intelligence services hacked Durov’s iPhone in 2017

American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) released material in which she spoke about a meeting between Telegram founder Pavel Durov and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2018. According to the publication, before that, French intelligence services hacked the businessman’s phone.

Macron suggested Durov to move Telegram headquarters to Paris

Six years before Pavel Durov ended up in a French prison, the founder of the messaging app Telegram (…) was in a very different situation in France: having lunch with President Emmanuel Macron The Wall Street Journalnewspaper

During a lunch in 2018, Macron suggested to the Telegram founder that he move the messenger’s headquarters to Paris, but Durov refused. In addition, it became known that the head of state discussed the issue of granting the businessman French citizenship. In 2021, the entrepreneur received a French passport.

French President Emmanuel Macron Photo: Manon Cruz / Reuters

In 2017, French and UAE intelligence services hacked Durov’s phone

A year before this meeting, the French and UAE intelligence services carried out a joint operation to hack Durov’s iPhone. It was noted that the operation was called “Purple Music” and took place against the backdrop of concerns among French authorities that members of the “Islamic State” (ISIS, an organization recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) use the messenger to recruit militants and plan attacks.

It is alleged that Durov’s company ignored related summonses and court orders that arrived via email for a long time. Telegram representatives stated that the messenger’s activities do not contradict European laws.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov Photo: Roman Kulik / AP

There is no indication that the hacking operation on Durov’s phone was connected to his detention by French authorities, the WSJ reports.

Durov’s detention period extended

Durov was detained on the evening of August 24 at a French airport. According to investigators, the businessman is an accomplice in crimes committed via Telegram. In particular, we are talking about drug trafficking and distribution of child pornography. He could face up to 20 years in prison in France.

The businessman’s arrest caused a strong public reaction. Internet users from Russia and other countries began leaving messages with the hashtags #FreeDurov and #FreePavel, calling for Durov’s release.

Businessmen Elon Musk, Kim Dotcom and American conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson criticized the decision of the French authorities and spoke out in support of the founder of Telegram

The French President, commenting on Durov’s detention, said that it was not a political decision. According to Macron, the businessman’s arrest took place as part of a judicial investigation. On August 27, it became known that Durov’s detention period had been extended by 48 hours.