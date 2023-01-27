In a message addressed to all students and teachers, the institute’s management confirmed that “the use of (ChatGPT) or any other tool based on artificial intelligence in Science Po, without explicitly indicating that, is strictly prohibited for students while producing written or oral works, according to” AFP”.

The institute permitted the use of robots in only one case: “If it is used for an educational purpose under the supervision of a professor.”

Sciences Po became the first institution of higher education in France to officially announce a ban on the use of this artificial intelligence tool.

ChatGPT has been widely used in education since last November.

The ChatGPT robot, which is being developed by the American company OpenAI, is based on artificial intelligence technology. It can produce long texts based on a word entered by the user in the robot platform.

The robot analyzes huge amounts of text on the Internet to write text, all within a few seconds.

“Sciences Po” considered in the letter to the students that “this tool that uses artificial intelligence raises great concerns among educational and research authorities around the world about the issue of fraud in general and plagiarism in particular.”

The statement added that “some countries (…) have already taken the initiative to ban the use of (this tool) in their schools and universities.”

And in mid-December, a few weeks after California startup OpenAI made the tool available, 8 Australian universities announced that their exams would be modified.

And she considered that the use of artificial intelligence tools by students “is tantamount to cheating.”