The holiday home in France where eleven tourists died in a fire on Wednesday appears to be illegal. No permit has been issued for the renovation and there was no permit to operate the holiday home.

This was announced by the public prosecutor and the city council of Wintzenheim where the drama took place. “The gîte (holiday home, ed.) did not meet the standards,” said prosecutor Nathalie Kielwasser. For example, there would be insufficient and incorrect smoke detectors in the building. “There was no permit to accommodate tourists and there was no permit to do renovations necessary for the reception of the disabled,” said councilor Daniel Leroy.

On Wednesday morning, fire broke out in the 500 square meter building in Wintzenheim, near the German border. There were different groups of people with intellectual disabilities. They vacationed there. They were adult Frenchmen.

Out of the window

When the police arrived on Wednesday morning, seventeen people were rescued and evacuated. The people who slept on the first floor were almost all trapped: eleven of them perished in the flames. One woman in her early 20s managed to escape by jumping out of a window.

While the search for the cause of the fire continues, it now appears that the owner did not have any permit to accommodate groups of tourists. “The safety of the building has therefore never been checked. That does not have to be the reason for the fire, but it could be important for the further investigation,” prosecutor Kielwasser told the press.

The house in Wintzenheim, near the border with Germany. ©AFP



The gîte, which could house dozens of people, used to be a barn. It was built for tourist purposes. “The owner never asked permission for that,” says alderman Leroy. When receiving groups, for example, fire-resistant doors must be installed and a special alarm system is required. See also Ministry of Foreign Affairs | The police suspended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' investigation into the information leak

In shock

The owner of the gîte has already been questioned by the police but has not been taken into custody. She would be in shock from the fire and the many victims. She was the first to discover the fire on Wednesday. She raised the alarm and also tried to save people.

Investigations are still underway at the scene of the fire. Investigators are looking for clues to determine the cause. Investigators are also still identifying the eleven bodies found in the ruins.