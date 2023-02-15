French hockey player Da Costa apologizes for swearing in Russian live

The French striker of the club of the Continental Hockey League (NHL) Avtomobilist Stefan Da Costa explained the obscene language in Russian live. His words are given in the team’s group during “In contact with”.

Hockest stated that it was not entirely clear to him whether the operator could drive up close to the team during an important timeout. He emphasized that this was the reason for what happened. “I’m sorry I let my emotions out and I apologize. We really wanted to save ourselves in the last minute, I was annoyed, ”the hockey player apologized.

Previously Da Costa in Russian swore to the operator during the KHL regular season match between Avtomobilist and Amur. During the timeout in the last minutes, the players listened to the instructions of head coach Nikolai Zavarukhin. At that moment, the operator drove up to the bench. “Get out of here, *****,” said the striker.

Da Costa started playing in the KHL in 2014. He is known for playing for CSKA Moscow, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and Ak Bars Kazan.