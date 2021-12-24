Has recommends vaccination for those between the ages of 12 and 17: they are the most at risk for the spread of the virus

To cope with the fifth wave of Covid raised by the Omicron variant, the French health authority (Has) has recommended reducing the interval between the second vaccine dose and the booster dose to three months and vaccinating adolescents with the third dose. between 12 and 17 years, the most at risk for the spread of the virus. “The current worrying epidemic context – explain the authorities – justifies an acceleration of the vaccination campaign by shortening the time between primary vaccination and the booster dose and increasing the level of protection of the population”.