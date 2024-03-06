The Russian Ministry of Defense for the first time reported the downing of a French Hammer guided bomb

On March 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that for the first time, a guided AASM Hammer bomb made in France was destroyed in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

It was intercepted by Russian air defense systems. The exact time and place where the bomb was shot down is not given. Previously, the military department had not reported the interception of such a French projectile.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces recently started using Hammer

Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” with reference to the Turkish Clash Report reported On March 3, the country's army began using Hammer bombs in combat operations. It was alleged that they were first used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the coke plant in Avdeevka, which at that time was already under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. Also stated about their use near the settlement of Cossack Camps in the Kherson region.

AASM Hammer aircraft bomb on display in Dubai, 2023 Photo: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In January, France announced that it would transfer about 50 such aerial bombs to Ukraine every month. Deliveries will last at least until the end of this year.

For the sake of Hammer, Soviet aircraft were modernized in Ukraine

It was toldthat AASM is similar to the American JDAM bombs previously transferred to the Ukrainian army. It has a tail, a solid propellant jet engine and a nose guidance system (thermal imaging or laser), which increases the flight range and accuracy of the ammunition. Their average flight range is about 70 kilometers, but can reach 100 kilometers.

In addition, it is stated that they can be launched from Soviet aircraft used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu reported, that, in addition to supplying the shells themselves, Paris also invested in the modernization of Ukrainian MiG-29 and Su-24M aircraft so that they could use Hammer bombs. He clarified that this was done instead of “focusing solely on the Mirage,” referring to French fighters. Thus, France probably sought not to hand over its aircraft.

Russian expert called Hammer a serious weapon, but not a “wunderwaffe”

Retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, considered that the AASM Hammer air bomb was a serious weapon for Ukraine, and its launch was quite serious for the Russian Armed Forces. He also said that to launch it, the Ukrainian Armed Forces redesigned the HIMARS launcher.

However, he indicated that Russian air defense systems could continue to shoot down Hammers.