The French GP takes place at the Circuit de Le Mans between Friday the 12th and Sunday the 14th of May. The main attraction of the fifth stop of the Motorcycle World Championship is the return of Marc Márquez to MotoGP, after a month and a half away from the tracks due to the injury he suffered in the Portuguese GP after his accident with Miguel Oliveira. The eight-time world champion will get back on the Honda in a championship led by Italian Francesco Bagnaia with a 22-point advantage over his compatriot Bezzechi after winning in Jerez. In Moto2, the Spanish Pedro Acosta continues first, tied on 74 points with Arbolino, while in Moto3, Daniel Holgado is the leader with four points ahead of Diogo Moreira.

These are the schedules of the different tests of the weekend:

Friday the 12th

Moto3. Free practice: 9:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Moto2. Free practice: 9.50 a.m. and 2:05 p.m.

MotoGP. Free practice: 10.45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Saturday 13

Moto3. Free practice: 8.40 a.m. Classification: 12:50 p.m.

Moto2. Free practice: 9.25 a.m. Classification: 1:45 p.m.

MotoGP. Free practice: 10.10 a.m. Classification: 10.50 a.m. race to sprint: 3:00 p.m.

Sunday 14

Moto 3. Race: 11.00 h.

Moto2. Race: 12:15 p.m.

MotoGP. Race: 2:00 p.m.

Where to watch the French Grand Prix?

All the races of the Motorcycle World Championship can be seen this season through the DAZN platform. The times that appear above correspond to the Spanish peninsular time.