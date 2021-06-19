In the qualifying of Le Castellet the Dutch Red Bull is unleashed, leaving no way out for the Mercedes. Then Perez. The best red is that of the Spaniard, Leclerc snaps 7th

Max Verstappen from another planet. The Red Bull Dutchman took pole at the French GP with his Red Bull which showed great pace on soft tires. The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are beaten. Then there is Sergio Perez, confirming the quality of the two cars that are playing for the World Championship.

Bravo Sainz – Excellent fifth place for Carlos Sainz with Ferrari. The Spaniard lined up Gasly (AlphaTauri), Leclerc (Ferrari), Norris (McLaren), Alonso (Alpine) and Ricciardo (McLaren). An important session for Carlos who showed an excellent performance from free third until the last lap of Q3: being the first of the others is not trivial. So far Ferrari has prevailed in the duel with AlphaTauri, McLaren and Alpine, but the work must be completed in the race.

Tsunoda slams – In Q1 a red flag after a few minutes due to a spin by Tsunoda, who lost his AlphaTauri after passing the curb of turn 1: his car turned around and went to hit (not very hard) from the rear side against the barriers at the exit of turn 2. The Japanese tried to re-engage the gear to restart, but there was no way and his session ended like this.

Mick, bitter qualification – With his car removed, the session restarted with a super Verstappen who trimmed two tenths abundant to Hamilton and half a second to Perez. The excellent eliminated was Lance Stroll, also penalized by the accident of Mick Schumacher in the final which froze the session. The German spun and crashed into the barriers causing the red flag. The son of the seven-time world champion qualified for Q2 with the 14th time, a first time that is valid for the statistics but it is not very memorable, because obviously he could not take part in it. In Q2 best time for Mercedes ahead of Red Bulls and Sainz. Eliminated Ocon, Vettel, Giovinazzi, Russell and obviously Schumacher.

So at the start of the French GP (3 pm) – The times of the qualifying for the French GP:

1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’29 ”990

2. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’30 ”248

3. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’30 ”376

4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’30 ”445

5. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’30 ”840

6. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’30 “868

7. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’30 ”987

8. Norris (McLaren) 1’31 ”252

9. Alonso (Alpine) 1’31 ”340

10. Ricciardo (McLarern) 1’31 ”382

11. Ocon (Alpine) 1’31 ”736

12. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’31 ”767

13. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’31 ”813

14. Russell (Williams) 1’32 ”065

15. Schumacher (Haas) 1’32 ”942

16. Latifi (Williams) 1’33 ”062

17. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”354

18. Mazepin (Haas) 1’33 “554

19. Stroll (Aston Martin) 2’12 ”584

20. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) st

Free time 3 – These are the times of the Fp3 (the complete list soon):

1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’31 ”300

2. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’32 ”047

3. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’32 ”195

4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’32 ”238

5. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’32 ”266

6. Norris (McLaren) 1’32 ”336

7. Alonso (Alpine) 1’32 ”624

8. Ocon (Alpine) 1’32 ”681

9. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’32 ”707

10. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’32 ”759

11. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’32 ”820

12. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”017

13. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’33 ”051

14. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’33 ”200

15. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”328

16. Russell (Williams) 1’33 ”364

17. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”424

18. Latifi (Williams) 1’33 ”584

19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’34 ”143

20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’34 ”642

Free time 2 – 1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’32 ”872

2.Bottas (Mercedes) 1’32 ”880

3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 ”125

4. Alonso (Alpine) 1’33 ”340

5. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’33 ”550

6. Ocon (Alpine) 1’33 ”685

7. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”696

8. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’33 ”698

9. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”786

10. Norris (McLaren) 1’33 ”822

11. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”831

12. Perez (Red Bull) 1’33 ”921

13. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”955

14. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’34 ”079

15. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’34 ”447

16. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’34 ”632

17. Russell (Williams) 1’35 ”266

18. Latifi (Williams) 1’35 ”331

19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’35 ”512

20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’35 “551

The times of free practice 1 – These are the times of the FP1 of the French GP:

1. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’33 ”488

2. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 ”783

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’33 ”880

4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’34 ”193

5. Ocon (Alpine) 1’34 ”329

6. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’34 ”644

7. Alonso (Alpine) 1’34 ”693

8. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’34 ”699

9. Norris (McLaren) 1’34 ”707

10. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’34 ”847

11. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’34 ”950

12. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’35 ”116

13. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’35 ”135

14. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’35 ”275

15. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’35 ”289

16. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’35 ”342

17. Latifi (Williams) 1’35 ”612

18. Mazepin (Haas) 1’36 ”651

19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’37 ”329

20. Nissany (Williams) 1’37 “881

