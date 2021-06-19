In the qualifying of Le Castellet the Dutch Red Bull is unleashed, leaving no way out for the Mercedes. Then Perez. The best red is that of the Spaniard, Leclerc snaps 7th
Max Verstappen from another planet. The Red Bull Dutchman took pole at the French GP with his Red Bull which showed great pace on soft tires. The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are beaten. Then there is Sergio Perez, confirming the quality of the two cars that are playing for the World Championship.
Bravo Sainz
–
Excellent fifth place for Carlos Sainz with Ferrari. The Spaniard lined up Gasly (AlphaTauri), Leclerc (Ferrari), Norris (McLaren), Alonso (Alpine) and Ricciardo (McLaren). An important session for Carlos who showed an excellent performance from free third until the last lap of Q3: being the first of the others is not trivial. So far Ferrari has prevailed in the duel with AlphaTauri, McLaren and Alpine, but the work must be completed in the race.
Tsunoda slams
–
In Q1 a red flag after a few minutes due to a spin by Tsunoda, who lost his AlphaTauri after passing the curb of turn 1: his car turned around and went to hit (not very hard) from the rear side against the barriers at the exit of turn 2. The Japanese tried to re-engage the gear to restart, but there was no way and his session ended like this.
Mick, bitter qualification
–
With his car removed, the session restarted with a super Verstappen who trimmed two tenths abundant to Hamilton and half a second to Perez. The excellent eliminated was Lance Stroll, also penalized by the accident of Mick Schumacher in the final which froze the session. The German spun and crashed into the barriers causing the red flag. The son of the seven-time world champion qualified for Q2 with the 14th time, a first time that is valid for the statistics but it is not very memorable, because obviously he could not take part in it. In Q2 best time for Mercedes ahead of Red Bulls and Sainz. Eliminated Ocon, Vettel, Giovinazzi, Russell and obviously Schumacher.
So at the start of the French GP (3 pm)
–
The times of the qualifying for the French GP:
1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’29 ”990
2. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’30 ”248
3. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’30 ”376
4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’30 ”445
5. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’30 ”840
6. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’30 “868
7. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’30 ”987
8. Norris (McLaren) 1’31 ”252
9. Alonso (Alpine) 1’31 ”340
10. Ricciardo (McLarern) 1’31 ”382
11. Ocon (Alpine) 1’31 ”736
12. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’31 ”767
13. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’31 ”813
14. Russell (Williams) 1’32 ”065
15. Schumacher (Haas) 1’32 ”942
16. Latifi (Williams) 1’33 ”062
17. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”354
18. Mazepin (Haas) 1’33 “554
19. Stroll (Aston Martin) 2’12 ”584
20. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) st
Free time 3
–
These are the times of the Fp3 (the complete list soon):
1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’31 ”300
2. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’32 ”047
3. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’32 ”195
4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’32 ”238
5. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’32 ”266
6. Norris (McLaren) 1’32 ”336
7. Alonso (Alpine) 1’32 ”624
8. Ocon (Alpine) 1’32 ”681
9. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’32 ”707
10. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’32 ”759
11. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’32 ”820
12. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”017
13. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’33 ”051
14. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’33 ”200
15. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”328
16. Russell (Williams) 1’33 ”364
17. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”424
18. Latifi (Williams) 1’33 ”584
19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’34 ”143
20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’34 ”642
Free time 2
–
1. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’32 ”872
2.Bottas (Mercedes) 1’32 ”880
3. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 ”125
4. Alonso (Alpine) 1’33 ”340
5. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’33 ”550
6. Ocon (Alpine) 1’33 ”685
7. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”696
8. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’33 ”698
9. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”786
10. Norris (McLaren) 1’33 ”822
11. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’33 ”831
12. Perez (Red Bull) 1’33 ”921
13. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’33 ”955
14. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’34 ”079
15. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’34 ”447
16. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’34 ”632
17. Russell (Williams) 1’35 ”266
18. Latifi (Williams) 1’35 ”331
19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’35 ”512
20. Mazepin (Haas) 1’35 “551
The times of free practice 1
–
These are the times of the FP1 of the French GP:
1. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’33 ”488
2. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’33 ”783
3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’33 ”880
4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’34 ”193
5. Ocon (Alpine) 1’34 ”329
6. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’34 ”644
7. Alonso (Alpine) 1’34 ”693
8. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’34 ”699
9. Norris (McLaren) 1’34 ”707
10. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’34 ”847
11. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’34 ”950
12. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’35 ”116
13. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’35 ”135
14. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’35 ”275
15. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’35 ”289
16. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’35 ”342
17. Latifi (Williams) 1’35 ”612
18. Mazepin (Haas) 1’36 ”651
19. Schumacher (Haas) 1’37 ”329
20. Nissany (Williams) 1’37 “881
June 19, 2021 (change June 19, 2021 | 16:26)
