“It is not possible to cause thousands of pounds of damage for having missed the exit from a curve of half a meter”. The sporting director of Mercedes Ron Meadows thundered at the presence of the high yellow curbs at the exit of Curva-2. Valtteri Bottas after a few minutes in FP1 damaged his front wing and the bottom of the car at that point, the same fate happened to Max Verstappen in FP2. “Those curbs were already there in 2019”, the response of Race Director Michael Masi, who tried to defend the presence of those raised yellow sausages that claimed several victims in this Friday of free practice for the French Grand Prix.

Bottas clips his own wings going over the kerbs out of Turn 2, and returns to the pits with damage

Carbon fiber is a precious commodity, especially at the start of a triple header…

Compared to 2019, the first SES has been re-profiled by the Italian Dromo as part of the changes made to the track to encourage action on the track. Furthermore, the 2021 cars are slightly different from those of 24 months ago also due to the new regulation that hit the rear area with the aim of putting a stop to aerodynamic escalation. Jonathan Weathley of Red Bull during PL2 also tried to present an estimate to Michael Masi of the damage and costs caused by those curbs, a speech he agrees Gunther Steiner: “One thing is the barriers on the sides of the track where it is normal to damage the cars after blatant errors, another is to have curbs that destroy the cars due to marginal errors. If it’s known that they damage cars, why are those curbs still there? Driving errors of that magnitude are right to waste time, but not to destroy a car ”.