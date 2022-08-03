The latest edition of the French Grand Prixwhich took place last weekend on the circuit of Paul Ricard, was experienced by many transalpine enthusiasts with a hint of regret related to the future of this specific event, which may have been the last to be held in their country. For the next few years, in fact, there is a real risk that the GP beyond the Alps could disappear from the calendaras well as there are strong concerns inherent in two other historic European stages such as Monaco and Spa-Francorchamps.

Not surprisingly, the philosophy of Liberty Media seems to be more based on the constitution of races on street circuits, more open to attracting the attention of the public but also more distant from the tradition of F1, as also stated by the reigning champion Max Verstappen, contrary to the expansion of the Circus on urban routes. In recent weeks, moreover, France itself had been included in these projects with the possible weekend in Nice, a hypothesis that later vanished also due to an unexpected step forward in the negotiations on a renewal of the French GP.

The sell-out registered at the Paul Ricard has in fact increased the percentages of a contract renewal of the GP. To admit it was directly Christian Estrosipromoter of the French Grand Prix and current mayor of Nice, as well as former driver: “It is the end of a contract in which France had to demonstrate its organizational know-how – stated a france24.com – 200,000 people filled the circuit between Friday and Sunday, an all-time record. We are in the middle of a negotiation, so no, I’m not resigned. I have seen our country win back its Grand Prix de France, this magnificent and popular sporting event. I am convinced that in the coming weeks we will have extremely positive things to announce for the future of our Grand Prix“.

Christian Estrosi’s optimism does not coincide with the information reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport: the French Grand Prix, in fact, is not included in the 2023 calendar while the leg of Spa in Belgium he can still hope for another season of presence after the 2022 edition. The South African Grand Prix, in fact, could be postponed to 2024.