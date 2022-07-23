The Ferrari driver preceded Red Bull by 304 thousandths: second row for Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc took pole of the French GP, the seventh of the season. The Ferrari driver with a time of 1’30 “872 preceded the Red Bull world champion, Max Verstappen. Third was the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez. Following Hamilton, Norris, Russel, Alonso, Tsunoda, Sainz ( who with the other ‘red’ will start next to last on the grid to replace the power unit) and Magnussen.

«I think we lacked something today in terms of grip – comments Max Verstappen, Red Bull driver, tomorrow second on the grid behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc -, it was more complicated than I expected. Let’s hope tomorrow can be a day in our favor, I have faith in the race. It will be hotter but the Ferraris are still very fast ».

