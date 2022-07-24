A race that seemed to be pulled to the last centimeter was instead resolved after just 19 laps. Charles Leclerc’s French Grand Prix lasted so long, this time betrayed not by a reliability problem but by an error in the last sector while he was firmly the leader. The Monegasque had been called to push after Max Verstappen’s pit stop, who had put a lot of pressure in the early stages and who had opted for a stop a little earlier than expected after exiting the DRS area, but a flaw probably linked to he accentuated instability of the rear of his Ferrari put it in the wall in the section leading from Signes at the Beausset.

So the Red Bull World Champion found his way incredibly smooth to a second straight win at Paul Ricard, despite a little shiver during the pit stop waltz that was about to give Lewis Hamilton momentary leadership of the race. The Mercedes champion nevertheless took home the fourth consecutive podium (the fifth total this season) in his 300th GP in Formula 1, putting behind his teammate George Russell.

The young Brit managed to get the better of Sergio Perez in the final stages, with the Mexican who instead had to settle for fourth after suffering a lot in terms of pace for all 53 laps. Behind Checo we find an extraordinary Carlos Sainz coming back from the back row. The Spaniard unleashed terrifying overtaking, but a “Unsafe release” during the first pit stop – which cost 5 seconds of penalty – and a questionable strategy (second stop with 10 laps to go while he was fighting for the podium) relegated him to fifth position ahead of compatriot Fernando Alonso.

Seventh place for Lando Norris ahead of Esteban Ocon’s second Alpine, good at regaining the points after a not particularly brilliant qualifying, while Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll (finishing in the sprint together with Sebastian Vettel) completed the Top-10.

F1 | French GP 2022, order of arrival