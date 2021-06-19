Relive the excitement of Paul Ricard qualifying with ours LIVE
F1 | French GP 2021, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Max Verstappen (M.) 1: 29.990
Red Bull
|2. Lewis Hamilton (M.) 1: 30.248
Mercedes
|2nd Row
|3. Valtteri Bottas (M.) 1: 30.376
Mercedes
|4. Sergio Perez (M.) 1: 30.445
Red Bull
|3rd Row
|5. Carlos Sainz (M.) 1: 30.840
Ferrari
|6. Pierre Gasly (M.) 1: 30.868
AlphaTauri
|4th Row
|7. Charles Leclerc (M.) 1: 30.987
Ferrari
|8. Lando Norris (M.) 1: 31.252
McLaren
|5th Row
|9. Fernando Alonso (M.) 1: 31.340
Alpine
|10. Daniel Ricciardo (M.) 1: 31.382
McLaren
|6th Row
|11. Esteban Ocon 1: 31.736
Alpine
|12. Sebastian Vettel 1: 31.767
Aston Martin
|7th Row
|13. Antonio Giovinazzi 1: 31.813
Alfa Romeo
|14. George Russell 1: 32.065
Williams
|8th Row
|15. Mick Schumacher st
Haas
|16. Nicholas Latifi 1: 33.060
Williams
|9th Row
|17. Kimi Raikkonen 1: 33.354
Alfa Romeo
|18. Nikita Mazepin 1: 33.554
Haas
|10th Row
|19. Lance Stroll 2: 12.584
Aston Martin
|20. Yuki Tsunoda st
AlphaTauri
Leave a Reply