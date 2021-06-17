Baku was a blast with drama and spectacle. But if you watched the F1 race in France two years ago, you know that the adrenaline generally flows less abundantly at a race at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Despite the 167 possible configurations the circuit can have, the GP fails to create a race where overtaking is flying around you. In addition, because of the headache-inducing blue and red lines around the track, there is enough margin for error and we don’t see chaotic races here like in Azerbaijan.

Yet there is, just maybe, a small bright spot on the horizon. After six GPs, Verstappen is only four points ahead of Lewis Hamilton. The two drivers are so close with the combination of their material and qualities that we have seen them fight for the same piece of asphalt in almost all races so far. Even if overtaking proves difficult, the race can still get exciting if one of the two drivers chases the other.

In previous editions, Mercedes was dominant on this circuit, but in those years Red Bull was still half in hibernation around this time. And at the moment Red Bull is just having a strong series of races. The good past results for Mercedes at Paul Ricard are therefore certainly no guarantee of victory. In addition, it is also interesting to see whether Ferrari can also participate in the top here, and whether McLaren is fast again. We’re going to see it next weekend at the French GP.

Dates and times of the 2021 French GP

Friday, June 18, 2021

1st free practice: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

2nd free practice: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saturday, June 19, 2021

3rd free practice: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday 20 June 2021

Race: 3:00 PM