The race pace glimpsed from the PL2 of the French Grand Prix smiles at Valtteri Bottas. The Finn, in the final 20 minutes, had a pace of 1: 38.153 on soft tires (C4), before dropping to 1: 37.380 with averages (C3). A pace that seemed unapproachable not only for Max Verstappen, but also for Lewis Hamilton, respectively four and seven tenths away with the same tire.

F1 | French GP 2021, PL2: Verstappen beats the Mercedes

Further back Sergio Perez, who after two promising laps went down on the C3, Alpine’s pace was good: Ocon did eight laps with an average of 1: 38.976, an excellent pace of 1: 38.625 Alonso with white rubber (C2). With the same compound, Charles Leclerc he did better than the Spaniard by a tenth, he weighs 1: 37.882 obtained in the penultimate lap. Carlos Sainz is more or less on the level of Ocon (1: 38.992 with the C3, 1: 38.844 with the C4), rather behind the McLarens.

GP France 2021 – Results PL2

GP France 2021, race pace analysis in PL2 (credits to Toni Sokolov)