GAre there alternatives to the general compulsory vaccination, as the Federal Government is aiming for? Yes, says the French government, which is looking for inspiration in pandemic management in Germany less and less. Last summer, President Emmanuel Macron advanced with a mandatory health pass for gastronomy, cultural institutions and long-distance travel, thereby significantly increasing the willingness to vaccinate. Now the health pass is to be converted into a vaccination pass in order to convince the last people unwilling to be vaccinated. In concrete terms, this means that unvaccinated people can no longer “test themselves freely” if they want to visit a restaurant or a café or go to the cinema or theater. A negative test result is also no longer sufficient for travel by train, long-distance bus or plane.

The National Assembly has already approved the relevant legal text in the first reading with 214 votes in favor and 93 against. The Senate began deliberations on the draft law on Monday. They wanted a “pacified debate”, said the right-wing chairman of the Committee on Legal Affairs, François-Noël Buffet (LR). This was an allusion to the president’s expletive language when he threatened unvaccinated people with exclusion from social life in a newspaper interview. The government had put pressure on the Senate to discuss the draft law immediately and at the weekend, which a majority in the chamber rejected. Buffet emphasized not to be infected by the irritable mood and to want to examine the design objectively. More than 100,000 demonstrators took to the streets on Saturday to protest the bill. In Paris alone there were 18,000 critics who denounced a “health dictatorship” and described the vaccination certificate as a deprivation of liberty.