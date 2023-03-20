,,Pooh, I’m glad!”, says Bernard (69), computer scientist. “The French want all sorts of things, but work: go ahead!” He is standing in front of the terrace of bar-tabac L’Obligado, near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. “I am completely tired of these protests against pensions. Now everything can go back to normal. Look around you: the subways are not running. The garbage piles up. The French should roll up their sleeves!”

Margot (16), a student, shakes her head. “I wish this government could be sent home. The government has really pushed through those retirement plans. Parliament has simply been ignored by President Macron. But it’s about us, about ordinary people, isn’t it? Then it should be voted on democratically, right?

Sophie (61, manager) nods disapprovingly. “The resignation of the government would only lead to more chaos. Look at how long the country has been on strike. And then also a government crisis. That’s not good for anyone.”