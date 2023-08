How did you feel about the content of this article?

Last Sunday (30), pro-government demonstrators took to the streets of Niamey against European intervention in the country | Photo: EFE/ Issa Ousseini

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this Tuesday morning (1st) the withdrawal of its citizens from Niger, which was once a French colony, after the beginning of a diplomatic crisis provoked by the coup d’état installed in the country, in the last Wednesday (26).

The military junta, which overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, accused the French government of trying to intervene militarily in the country to restore democracy.

Neighboring countries like Mali and Burkina Faso argued that any form of intervention in Niger would be a declared war on African countries themselves.

With the closure of airspace, the ministry said it is available to French citizens who seek help to leave the territory.

Since taking power last Wednesday (26), the African country has been experiencing a wave of diplomatic tensions, especially with the United States and Europe.

Over the weekend, demonstrators gathered in the streets of the capital Niamey in support of the military coup. The moment was marked by Russian flags raised by supporters and critics of the attempted French and European Union intervention.

The junta declared the country’s new leader to be General Abdourrahmane Tiani, commander of the Presidential Guard. The ousted president is still being held at the seat of government.