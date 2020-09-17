The French government promised this Thursday that it will do more to end the traffic jam in the Covid-19 tests, in the face of complaints from the French about long lines in front of laboratories and the delay to know the results.

To put an end to “the traffic jam in access to tests, especially in large cities,” the French Minister of Health, Olivier Verán, announced that “priority will be given to those who have priority: people with a prescription, those with symptoms , health personnel and risky contact cases ”.

The French can be tested for covid-19 for free and since July they do not need a prescription. According to the French government, the results are communicated to the patient at 36 hours, but, in reality, they can take several days to arrive. The minister recalled that it is illegal for a laboratory to make you pay to be able to skip the queue and find out the results first, as some French have denounced.

France has opted for massive coronavirus tests among the population to try to break the chains of infections. Currently 1.2 million tests for covid-19 are carried out per week, making it one of the countries in the world that tests the most.

“A million tests a week, all this is very good, but if the results arrive too late, it is useless,” complained President Emmanuel Macron during the last Defense Council devoted to the coronavirus, according to the newspaper ‘Le Figaro ‘. Veran neither confirmed nor denied this information.

The Union of Young Medical Biologists (SJBM) denounced a few days ago the saturation of the analysis capacities of French laboratories due to the avalanche of patients. And he warned about “the dangers of a health policy based on numbers and not on the medical relevance of PCR tests.”

Since the health crisis broke out, 31,045 people have died from coronavirus in France, according to the latest balance of the health authorities. The total number of positive cases amounts to 404,888, of which 9,784 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours.