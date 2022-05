French Prime Minister Jean Castex is set to step down soon| Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The French government mistakenly announced the resignation of Prime Minister Jean Castex in a statement posted on its website on Saturday, a mistake that was corrected after a few minutes.

“Prime Minister Jean Castex presented the resignation of his government to the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron,” the message read, according to several local media. Government headquarters at Palacio Matignon acknowledged that the publication of the statement was due to a “computer manipulation error that should not have occurred”, public radio broadcaster France Info reported.

In any case, France is imminently awaiting the government’s resignation, although it is not due until at least Monday, when the name of the next prime minister is expected to be announced.

Macron’s second term officially started today, but the resignation of the Executive and the formation of the new government were delayed for a few days. Macron had already said last Monday in Berlin, during his first trip abroad after his re-election on April 24, that he had already decided who would be his next prime minister, but that he would not announce him at that moment.