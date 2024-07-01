Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) won an unprecedented and resounding victory in the first round of legislative elections in France, after achieving 33.15% of the vote along with conservative allies, according to the French Ministry of the Interior, which released the provisional results on Monday (1st).

In turn, the left-wing coalition of the New Popular Front (NFP) obtained 27.99% of the votes and thus became the second major political force in the country, ahead of the majority now at the end of the term of President Emmanuel Macron, who is the big loser of the elections, with 20.04% of the votes.

The Republicans (LR), a party of the classic right, which imploded due to the pact between its president, Éric Ciotti, and the RN, received 6.57% alone and 10.23% if votes from other right-wing candidates are added. .

In this first round, in which participation reached a particularly high level of 66.71%, 37 deputies from RN, 32 from NFP, two from the Macronist bloc and three from LR and its allies have already been elected.

In the second round, which will be held next Sunday (7), RN and its associates will compete in 485 of the 577 electoral districts, and its candidates finished in first place in the first round in 297 of them.

This gives an idea of ​​the potential of the nationalist right, which all demographic institutes predict will be, by far, the largest political group in the next National Assembly.

The question that remains open is whether it will be with an absolute majority, that is, with at least 289 seats, a condition that Le Pen and her candidate for prime minister, Jordan Bardella, established to form a government.

One of the three major research institutes predicts, within its seat projections for next Sunday, this hypothesis of an absolute majority within the possible range.

The left-wing coalition managed to qualify its candidates for the second round in 446 electoral districts, although in first position in only 157 of them.

Given this scenario, its leaders announced that they will systematically withdraw candidates who finished in third place and who have to compete with a candidate from RN with a chance of winning.

The Macronist bloc could, theoretically, contest 319 electoral districts in the second round, but only came first in 69 of them.

The slogans in this field since the first results were known last night have been of variable geometry regarding the possibility that their candidates who find themselves in a difficult position will resign to prevent the RN from winning more seats.

All of this must be completed by 6pm this Tuesday (2), when the deadline for submitting applications for the second round closes.