A 96-year-old woman votes at a polling station in the city of Henin-Beaumont, in northern France, this Sunday (10).| Photo: EFE / Stephanie Lecocq

This Sunday (10), 48 million voters are expected to vote in the first round of the French elections. After a campaign overshadowed in part by Ukraine’s invasion of Russia, the two main candidates, the current president, the social-liberal Emmanuel Macron, and the right-wing Marine Le Pen, appear in the top two places in the polls.

The first estimates point to a large number of abstentions, which should be higher than that recorded in the presidential election in 2017. According to the French Interior Ministry, until midday this Sunday, just over 25% of voters had already voted in France. . The number is 3% higher than that recorded in the last election.

The expectation is that the first results of the election will be released from 8 pm (3 pm in Brazil). This is when the last polling stations close in Paris and other cities. Until that time, French media cannot cite candidates or publish opinion polls to ensure they do not unduly influence voters.