Spice bread or pain d’epices In French it is a dense honey cake, flavored with various spices such as cinnamon, coriander, ginger or star anise that requires a month of rest to reach the optimal consumption point. You can find cookies similar to gingerbread cookies with the same name, those with the characteristic little men (in fact, which literally means gingerbread It’s gingerbread).

Double-edged tongues say that today’s gingerbread or spices would come from China, from where it would spread throughout the Arab domain in the Middle Ages to end its journey in the West, brought by the Europeans after the Crusades. Marketed in the city of Reims, it would end up becoming an Alsatian specialty – there is even a gingerbread museum in the small Alsatian village of Gertwiller -, but also the Burgundian city of Dijon, the one with mustardclaims this spicy sponge cake as traditionally its own.

You can eat this thick bread or cake dry, but it is delicious with both sweet and savory accompaniments; sweets with jams and fruits in syrup, salty substituting bread in any canapé that suits a sweet and spicy tone, or for spreads such as cheeses of various kinds, pâtés and foie.

Time : 45330 minutes Difficulty : Plan ahead so that the flavors of the pain d'epices have time to mature before presenting it on your New Year's Eve table and being a complete success. Ingredients For about 8-10 servings 180g sugar

100g butter

250 g honey

180 g ground hazelnut

500 g of plain flour (or rye, if you want to give it a primitive touch)

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground dried ginger

½ teaspoon ground allspice

¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

100 g candied orange peel

4 eggs For the glaze 50 g icing sugar

1. Mash unground spices in a mortar or grind in a grinder. 2. Melt the butter and add the sugar, honey and spices. Mix well. 3. Add the ground hazelnut, the chopped candied fruit and the four eggs; mingle. 4. Add the baking powder and flour, sifting them together through a sieve. Mix well. 5. Line a mold or baking tray with baking paper. Pour the mixture and smooth the surface. 6. Let it rest overnight at room temperature, covered with plastic. 7. The next day, bake in the lower third of the oven preheated to 175 °C for about 60-70 minutes, with heat up and down, until risen and golden; Always test that it is well cooked by piercing the center of the cake with a skewer, which should come out clean, with no traces of raw dough. 8. Remove the mold from the oven and remove the gingerbread by pulling the baking paper. Let cool, preferably on a rack. 9. For the glaze, put the icing sugar in a large bowl with the brandy and add water little by little, if necessary, until you obtain a dense paste, but fluid enough to spread it. 10. Spread the glaze with a brush on the gingerbread and let it dry. eleven. Store in a metal box for at least a month before consuming, so that the flavors can settle and mature. Merry christmas.

