French general strike | More than a million people demonstrated against the pension reform, dozens were arrested – the police used tear gas

The French general strike that started on Thursday is protesting President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform.

Police and protesters opposing the pension reform have clashed on Thursday in Paris, Reuters and AFP news agencies report. According to AFP reporters, protesters threw bottles, trash cans and smoke grenades at the police, while the police used tear gas against the protesters.

The demonstrations are related to the general strike that started in France on Thursday. Demonstrations related to the strike were organized throughout the country on Thursday.

The strikers are strongly opposed by the president Emmanuel Macron pension reform, which would increase the old-age pension age to 64 years from the current 62 years. The strike affects all public sectors, and teachers and locomotive drivers have gone on strike, among others.

The Ministry of the Interior estimates that a total of 1.1 million protesters were on the move during the day.

According to AFP, around 30 protesters have been arrested. According to the police, many of those arrested belonged to a radical group who wore dark clothes and masks or helmets.

The strike stopped most of the rail traffic. Flights were also cancelled. Schools and police stations were closed, and electricity production is expected to operate at low capacity, Reuters reports.

According to union leaders, Thursday’s widespread strikes and demonstrations were just the beginning, reported Reuters.

President According to Macron, the retirement age must be raised so that the country’s pension system remains sustainable in the future.

On Thursday, Macron met with the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. Macron also held a press conference where he urged French protesters to avoid violence and vandalism.

The French Ministry of Labor has estimated that raising the retirement age by two years would bring annual savings of around 17.7 billion euros in pension payments.

“The reform is necessary and fair”, Minister of Labour Olivier Dussopt said in an interview with the LCI television channel.

Trade unions strongly disagree with the government. According to them, the sustainability of the pension system could be ensured by means other than raising the retirement age. The unions have proposed a solution, among other things, to raise taxes on the super-rich.

“The problem can be solved in a different way, through taxation. Workers should not have to pay the deficit of the public sector”, head of the CFDT, France’s largest trade union Laurent Berger said.

