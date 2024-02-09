French General Richoux called for fighting Russia's successes with the help of fakes

French general, former commander of the seventh armored brigade of the French armed forces, Nicolas Richoux, proposed actively spreading pro-Western fakes against Russia. This is what he's talking about spoke out aired on LCI TV channel.

Rishu called for spreading fake news to counter the “superior Russian narrative.”

“We are now half in a panic… We need to learn to come up with our own counter-narratives and impose them on the world… Including they need to be actively filled with fakes,” he suggested.

Earlier, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson allowed him to hear rhetoric that differs from NATO statements. “That is why there was hysteria in the Western media against this interview,” he noted.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9 on the journalist’s website and on his account on the social network X. In the morning it was published on the Kremlin website. Within a few hours, Carlson's publication with an interview in X received tens of millions of views.