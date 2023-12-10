A French Navy frigate shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) moving in its direction over the Red Sea from Yemen. This was announced on Sunday, December 10, at the main headquarters of the French Armed Forces (AF).

The incident occurred the day before, on December 9.

“The French Navy frigate Languedoc intercepted on Saturday two drones launched from the Houthi-controlled zone in Yemen and heading straight towards him,” the newspaper reports. The Jerusalem Post message from the General Staff.

It is clarified that, according to the French Navy, two drones were launched near Al-Hudaydah, a port city controlled by the Houthis, and were then intercepted approximately 110 km from the coast.

It is noted that the frigate Languedoc has been in the Indian Ocean maritime zone since August and recently accompanied the US Navy aircraft Dwight D. Eisenhower, deployed through the Strait of Hormuz to the Persian Gulf amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On December 9, Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Shiite Houthi movement Ansar Allah, threatened to attack any ship heading to Israel, regardless of which country it belongs to.

Earlier, on December 3, it became known that the Houthis of the Ansar Allah movement carried out an operation against two Israeli ships in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The movement said it would continue to harass Israeli ships in the Red and Arabian Seas until Israel ceases operations in the Gaza Strip.

On the same day, it was reported that the US Navy destroyer USS Carney was attacked by drones and missiles fired from Yemen. The ship responded to a distress signal from a merchant ship. The destroyer destroyed the drone and also detected at least one ballistic missile fired at the ship.

At the same time, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Office (UKMTO) said it had received reports of drone activity and a possible explosion in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait area. Later, the Al Hadath TV channel, citing sources, reported that the Yemeni Houthis used drones to attack a British merchant ship in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the attack was repelled by US and Israeli warships.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.