With video CEO ASML about the tech battle between China and America: ‘China was smarter and more alert’

Chip machine maker ASML from Veldhoven is in the eye of a geopolitical storm. America wants to keep China in check technologically and uses ASML as a crowbar. CEO Peter Wennink about the importance of ASML machines, the enormous growth of his company and the global battle on chips: “China as a producer of chips is not the intention, but China as a customer is apparently fine.”