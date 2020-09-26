I.In Belgium, the French fries country, the corona crisis has left its mark on the important potato industry. Farmers and companies had suffered severe losses, said Romain Cools from the Association of the Potato Processing Industry (Belgapom) of the German Press Agency. Because of the month-long restrictions in Belgium with the closure of restaurants and pubs, one of the main customers broke away, and potato prices fell to almost zero from one day to the next. Some companies had to temporarily stop the production of French fries, croquettes and other potato products and lay off employees despite government aid.

The association was also cautious about the future. “There is a well-founded fear that restrictive measures in the food sector in many countries around the world will again have a major impact on demand and production,” said Cools. Although there are first signs of recovery, it is expected that worldwide production will only reach around 80 percent of the level before the Corona crisis by the end of the year. “In place of promising growth rates, many companies have faced major problems after investing a lot of money in new capacities, better quality and sustainability.”

Some potatoes also turned into chips

According to the industry, Belgium is the world’s largest exporter of frozen potato products such as French fries. The annual turnover of the potato processing industry is around two billion euros. Most recently, the production had reported annual records. Although more table potatoes and potatoes for chip or snack production were sold during the corona crisis, Cools said. “But these products only make up a small part of the market.” In Belgium, more than 70 percent of the potatoes are processed into French fries or croquettes, the majority of which goes to restaurants and pubs. This portion is unsuitable for sale as table potatoes, and they are large for processing into chips.

That’s why the warehouses were suddenly full: Cools estimates the supply that spilled onto the free market in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Germany at two to three million tons. In order to get rid of the stocks to some extent, farmers exported their goods to Eastern Europe or Africa for lower prices, gave them away to aid institutions, used them as fodder or as an energy crop. In Belgium, Belgapom called on citizens to double their consumption of French fries.

Belgians eat more fries

According to the catering association Horeca, the Belgians apparently complied with this appeal. French fries orders have skyrocketed, said an association spokeswoman for the dpa. At the same time, she emphasized: “There was no shortage of chips – not then, not today.” During the lockdown, food deliveries and take-away for restaurants and bistros were the only way to earn money. “Lots of people have ordered french fries because everyone knows a fast food shop nearby – and we Belgians are very proud of our fries.”

However, these sales could in no way have made up for the losses. In the almost three months of closure from March 14th to June 8th, the industry in Belgium lost around 3.9 billion euros. The government in Brussels stepped in with aid payments, and farmers also received support. In addition, the value added tax has since been reduced from 12 to 6 percent for food and from 21 to 6 percent for non-alcoholic beverages. This has contributed to the fact that prices in restaurants, cafés and bistros have not increased, but the operators have kept their income fairly stable, the association emphasized.