Efforts to address entrenched gender biases in the French language faced classic resistance this week following a petition from lawmakers to veto “gender neutral” writing. But experts say that latest attempt is not backed by history or adjusted to current times.

After sparking heated debates about “Islamic leftism” in universities and meatless lunches in school cafeterias, the ruling French party has fallen for another famous cause in the conservative camp: defending the status quo of the French language, unequivocally sexist.

According to French grammar, all pronouns, nouns, and adjectives bear the gender of the object or person they refer to. There is no gender-neutral pronoun like ‘they’, in English, and the masculine is considered the predominant form for the plural. In this way, French women make up a group of ‘Françaises’, (French) but if there is only one man they become ‘Français’, French.

Until recently many job positions did not even have a female form, at least not for the Académie française, the overwhelmingly male policing institution that two years ago gave up its insistence on calling women presidents ‘Madame le président’ (Madam President).

Feminists have long argued that this blatant bias is a disadvantage for women, as it supports gender inequalities in other areas as well. But his decades-long struggle to make language more neutral has met with stiff resistance at every turn.

On Wednesday, lawmakers from the ruling LREM party and the opposition Les Républicains presented a bill that proposed to veto the use of neutral words – known as “inclusive language” – between government officials and civilian workers.

François Jolivet, a deputy of President Macron’s LREM party, has proposed a new law that would ban “l’écriture inclusive” (an attempt to make the French language gender neutral) in all official administrative documents. – Chris O’Brien (@obrien) February 22, 2021

The proposal comes three years after a government circular advised ministers not to use the “écriture inclusive” (inclusive language), which the Académie française had previously described as an “aberration” that, in its view, puts the language in a “mortal danger”.

In defense of the project, LREM legislator François Jolivet lamented a form of linguistic “activism” that “in no way works in favor of the just cause” for gender equality. Instead, he claimed, neutral writing would only make the language harder to learn.

As the critics who mocked him were quick to point out, Jolivet was the victim of his own invention, writing on Twitter that he had no problem with the traditional greeting phrase “Chères collègues, chers collègues” (dear and dear colleagues), a basic form of inclusive language.

‘Français es’, a neutral form that causes controversy

Eliane Viennot, a historian and professor of literature at the Jean-Monnet University in Saint-Etienne, claims that the legislator’s contradictions were a sample of misinformed debate, mixed largely with what she describes as “conservatives clinging to a bastion of male dominance “.

“We have nurtured the idea that the rules of language are sacred and that feminists are undermining our culture,” Viennot said in an interview with France 24. “That is the kind of speech that elicits emotional responses but simply does not stand up to scrutiny. “.

As Viennot points out, General Charles de Gaulle, a former president and hero of the Resistance – often invoked by French conservatives – was himself an undisputed champion of inclusive language, addressing the public with his famous “Françaises, Français” (French, French).

As the first French president to be elected by universal suffrage, de Gaulle had every reason to recognize his female constituents. For doing so, he was often scolded by members of the Académie, who pointed out that he only needed to say “Français” to refer to both women and men.

Image of former French President Charles de Gaulle. © France 24

Rejecting the conservatism of the Académie, advocates of inclusive language propose using both words, as de Gaulle did, or seeking alternatives to gender neutrality, such as “la population française” (the French population). Another option is to use midpoints, a floating point in the middle of the word, to include both forms of the genus, such as Français · es.

As expected, this last option was the one that caused the most astonishment. Critics have called it a grammatical strategy considered “ugly”, “ridiculous” and “barbaric”.

Despite the scandal, Viennot points out that similar contractions have long been common in French documents, particularly identity documents, which use the form “Né (e)” -born (a) – to indicate the date of birth. .

“Critics obsess over an abbreviation – the middle ground – that feminists didn’t even make up,” argued Viennot. “The feminist contribution is to have looked for a more appropriate symbol, since the use of parentheses infers a lesser degree of importance.”

Erase women

Viennot claims that the midpoint is a suitable alternative for parentheses: derived from ancient Greek, it has no particular connotation in French. He notes that other aspects of inclusive language that are now widely accepted caused a similar divide at the time.

In the 1980s there was strong opposition to attempts to feminize some professions, such as saying “la chirurgienne” (the surgeon) instead of “le chirurgien”. In 2014, a conservative lawmaker even sparked a dispute in Parliament by refusing to refer to his female colleague in a feminine way. True to its customs, the Académie was the last to capitulate, in 2019, more than three decades later.

“Today, feminized job titles are widely accepted, although there are still people who can’t stand some terms,” ​​Viennot said. By accepting the change, the Académie simply agreed to restore the language that was spoken centuries ago, he argued, noting that much of the inclusive language considered so strange today existed in early modern times.

Thus, in the fourteenth century it was not strange that adjectives and participles agreed with feminine nouns instead of masculine, if the latter was closer. It was possible to write “les garçons et les filles sont heureuses” (boys and girls are happy), as opposed to the masculine form “heureux” (happy) that is now taught in schools.

“From the seventeenth century on, such practices were gradually eradicated as masculine forms became compulsory,” Viennot explained. “Feminine terms like ‘doctoresse’ and ‘philosopheuse’ were left out as professions became the exclusive territory of men.”

Instead of the female forms, the Académie ruled that the male form would somehow count as a neutral term as well, a practice that its 736 members, including a remarkable minority of ten women within the institution, have since championed.

‘iel’

In a 2017 circular to cabinet colleagues, former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe argued that “the masculine (form) is a neutral form that should be used for terms applicable to women.” But it is not “neutral.” In fact, multiple studies have shown that, currently, the French language only increases gender inequalities.

According to the recent investigation of an article published in ‘The Conversation’, a group of French linguists found that a large number of women felt discouraged by job offers that only used masculine forms. On the contrary, it has been proven that the use of inclusive language increases the confidence of women to apply to job offers or to study in a specific field of knowledge.

The same article suggested that there is no evidence to support the arguments of an unfavorable effect on the ability of readers to understand texts that use inclusive language. However, the authors stated that more studies should be done on the specific use of midpoints.

Gwenaëlle Perrier, a researcher at the University of Paris 13, specialist in politics, language and gender, says that college students are generally comfortable with the basic forms of inclusive language, such as feminized nouns. He has also found that university students are receptive to certain neologisms that have been widely ridiculed, such as the term “iel” (a contraction of the French terms for “he” and “she”).

“Often times, new words cause surprise and shock, just as they did with the feminized forms of job titles just a few decades ago,” Perrier said in an interview with France 24. “But the evidence shows that words and other customs they are adopted quickly when they are useful and make sense ”.

If critics of inclusive language were really interested in debating pedagogical issues, Perrier argued, they would talk about some of the most impenetrable – and frankly nonsensical – rules of French grammar, rather than making ridiculous attempts to ensure that the language is more in tune. with society.

In fact, inclusive language is largely simpler and more logical than many of the existing rules, Perrier noted, adding: “It certainly makes more sense to students than the dominance of masculine.”

The riddle of surgeons

The use of words like “iel” and “toustes” (a contraction of the masculine and feminine terms for “all” and “all”) points to a new horizon for inclusive language that goes beyond the original attempt to feminize the French language. .

“Those words have a political purpose, as they are a door for transgender and non-binary representations, and a practical purpose, for example, to use neutral terms when the identity of a person is not known,” said Perrier.

How far inclusive language should go to address these concerns, and what innovations should be adopted, are the subjects of intense debate among proponents of inclusive language, a debate welcomed by many linguists in France.

The debate encompasses several practical aspects, including the discussion about whether the masculine and feminine forms should have a particular order – for example, write “étudiantes, étudiants” (feminine students, masculine students) or “Français, Françaises”, based on a alphabetical order instead of the condescending politeness adopted by de Gaulle, or if they should be arranged at random.

Perrier says she is not surprised to hear critics argue that other issues should be prioritized, such as fighting gender-based violence and economic inequalities. However, he argues that “the performative power of language no longer needs to be tested.”

He pointed to a frequently mentioned poll, in which students toured the city of Lyon asking the public to solve the following riddle: “A man dies in a car accident and his injured son is taken to hospital. Upon entering the ER, the best surgeon in the hospital is shocked and exclaims, ‘I can’t operate on my own son.’ How can this be possible?”.

Confused passersby offered a possible answer: The injured son had two parents. Some suggested that “le chirurgien” (the surgeon) could be the stepfather or even the mother’s lover. Educated, like previous generations, under the grammatical premise that “the masculine predominates”, few thought of the most obvious answer: the surgeon was the mother.

* This article was adapted from its original in English