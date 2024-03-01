French Foreign Ministry: the French will not die for Ukraine, Paris will not send troops

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet said that the French “will not die for Ukraine.” Paris officially refused to send its troops to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

We will not send troops into combat because the framework has been set, which is to prevent Russia from winning without going to war with Russia Stefan SejournetFrench Foreign Minister

At the same time, Sejournet emphasized that nothing is excluded within this framework, as President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron said earlier, who stated that for security in Europe, Russia’s defeat in Ukraine is necessary. The French president also admitted that European Union (EU) countries could send their soldiers to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The head of the Republic's Foreign Ministry previously allowed the introduction of troops into Ukraine

A few days earlier, on February 27, Sejournet allowed the introduction of troops into Ukraine for certain needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, he emphasized that they would stay in Ukraine without direct participation in the conflict with Russia. “We must provide new actions to support Ukraine that would meet specific needs,” the minister said, adding that these could include cyber threats, mine clearance and weapons production.

Stefan Sejournet. Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

In addition, the head of the French Foreign Ministry noted that some of the listed requests may require sending military personnel to Ukraine “without crossing the line of complicity in the conflict.” He also said that “nothing can be ruled out.”

French society is not ready for escalation in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov, commenting on Macron’s statement, statedthat the French are not ready to escalate the conflict and send troops to Ukraine.

According to Meshkov, express public opinion polls show that the French “are categorically against sending French armed forces to Ukraine.”

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

The West pointed out that Macron’s words only harmed Kyiv

Statements by the French President about sending NATO troops to Ukraine only harmed Kyiv, the Politico newspaper wrote, citing French politicians. According to them, Macron wanted with his statement to consolidate Western efforts to support Ukraine and send Russia a “strong strategic signal.”

But if the French leader's remarks were meant to serve as a firm warning to the Kremlin, they failed spectacularly. In fact, they achieved the opposite goal Politico journalists

As observers noted, Macron's words only indicated a split among Ukraine's allies regarding its continued support. In addition, they pointed out that in Western countries there is less and less confidence in Kyiv's victory, and words about the need to send soldiers could further undermine its support.

Russia announced tragic consequences if Western troops were sent to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his message to the Federal Assembly on February 29, said that the consequences of sending military contingents from NATO countries to Ukraine would be tragic.

“They started talking about the possibility of sending NATO military contingents to Ukraine. We remember the fate of those who once sent their contingents to the territory of our country. Now the consequences for possible interventionists will be much more tragic,” the president said.

He emphasized that the West must understand that Russia also has weapons that can hit targets on the territory of their countries.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that sending Western troops to Ukraine would lead to an inevitable direct clash between Russia and NATO.