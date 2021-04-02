France is in discussions with Germany to bring closer positions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was announced on Friday, April 2, by the Secretary of State for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry, Clement Bon.

According to the diplomat, at the moment the countries adhere to different positions.

“Our approaches are not the same. But we are conducting discussions to bring them closer together, ”Bon said on the air of the channel. BFM TV…

The minister noted that Paris has concerns about the project.

A day earlier it became known that the construction of the gas pipeline was 95% complete.

On March 25, French MEP Matilda Androuet (Identity and Democracy faction) appealed to the European Commission to oppose US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and protect the economic interests of the European Union.

On March 24, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the United States had explicitly warned Germany about the sanctions that could apply to companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2. Earlier, Blinken said that Washington is still against the construction of the gas pipeline.

On March 19, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that Germany had announced to the US administration that it was rejecting extraterritorial sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from the Russian coast through the Baltic to Germany. The project is opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the European Union, Ukraine, which fears the loss of transit of Russian gas, Poland and the Baltic countries.