A French Foreign Ministry employee was killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday, December 16, on a house in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

“It is with great sadness that the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has learned of the death of one of its employees, who died from injuries received as a result of the Israeli bombing of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip,” the statement reads. message on the website of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document specifies that the diplomat was hiding in the house of colleagues from the French Consulate General. In total, about 10 people died as a result of the attack on the house.

“France condemns this apartment building bombing, which resulted in the deaths of many other civilians. We demand that the Israeli authorities shed light on the circumstances of this explosion as soon as possible,” the statement added.

On December 13, the Al Jazeera television channel, citing the enclave's Ministry of Health, reported that as a result of Israeli shelling in the Gaza Strip, 18,608 people were killed and the number of wounded exceeded 50,594. According to ministry data cited by the publication, in 25 hours 196 dead and 499 wounded were admitted to hospitals. It is noted that a large number of victims are still under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The day before, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. 153 states, including Russia and China, voted for the resolution, 10 countries voted against it, and another 23 states abstained from voting.

On December 4, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel continues to expand the scope of its operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The truce between Israel and Hamas, which was in force on November 24, ended on December 1. Thanks to this temporary ceasefire agreement, the parties exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.