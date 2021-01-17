French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has appealed to the US and Iranian authorities to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. Interfax…

According to the diplomat, this step is extremely necessary to prevent the development of nuclear weapons by Tehran.

“The Trump administration chose what it called a maximum pressure campaign on Iran. As a result, this strategy only increased the risk and threat, ”the head of the French Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, Jean-Yves Le Drian drew attention to the fact that the return of the two countries to the deal would not be enough in the current situation, since, among other things, “tough discussions” would be required regarding the proliferation of ballistic missiles and the destabilization of the situation by the Iranian side in the adjacent territories.

In early January, Iran announced that it was enriching uranium up to 20% at a nuclear facility in Fordow. The country’s authorities intend to produce at least 120 kg of such a substance annually. Washington, in turn, called this decision of Tehran “nuclear blackmail”.