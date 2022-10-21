France is convinced of the need to maintain channels for dialogue with decision makers in Russian politics. This was stated on October 21 by Foreign Minister of the Republic Catherine Colonna during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“They (dialogues) can sometimes be difficult, they don’t always give results … But we are absolutely convinced of the need to maintain channels for communication with those who make decisions in Russia, including President Putin,” she said.

The column also added that telephone conversations between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin are “fully coordinated with our friends.”

Earlier, on October 18, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö pointed out that it is important to continue to maintain dialogue with Russia in order to prevent the situation in Ukraine from escalating.

Prior to this, on October 11, the Colonna stated that Paris was convinced of the need to maintain channels of communication with Russia. She noted that the organization of isolation of Russia in the current situation would be the worst possible solution.

The special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

