Marseille – The ghosts of uncontrolled violence return to French football, in shock after the ambush of at least a hundred Marseille ultras last night on the Lyon bus. The challenge between the Italian coaches of Ligue 1, the two former world champions Fabio Grosso and Rino Gattuso, did not take place. The Lyon coach ended up in the infirmary and his bloody face before the 12 stitches is today on the front page of the sports newspaper The Team. And right on Ballon d’Or day.

Fabio Grosso wounded in the face and bleeding after the ambush by the fans | VIDEO



“Unacceptable incidents”: even the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, joined the chorus of indignation this morning over what happened in Marseille, where the well-known rivalry between the fans resulted in a real guerrilla action, an ambush even throwing cobblestones, the French “pavés”, against the windows of the Lyon bus. One of those hit Fabio Grosso in the forehead and above the left eye. Darmanin underlined that “500 police officers” had nevertheless been mobilized for security and that in the end 9 people were arrested. Finally, he pointed out, “the management of the fans is up to the club”. “French football returns to its old demons” headlines Le Figaro, remembering – just to mention the most recent facts – that 3 weeks ago the match between Montpellier and Clermont was suspended after a rocket launch on the field. Episodes, culminating in last night’s guerrilla warfare, which comes just as the League is engaged in an uphill and so far without solution negotiation for the attribution of TV rights. The reconstruction of the evening of violence has revealed the increasingly uncontrollable presence of some fringes of ultras. Those of Lyon, second The Team, had gathered in a car park of the “Vélodrome” giving rise to racist and homophobic chants and gestures, which could be sanctioned. Last September 24, at the Parc des Princes, it was the PSG fans who unleashed homophobic chants, also against Marseille. The Lyon club today “strongly condemned the unacceptable racist behavior of some fans in the car park” and asked for “videos to identify the authors” of the racist demonstrations “contrary to the club’s values”.

Between the institutions, a sort of buck-passing has begun. With Darmanin who recalled that it is the clubs that have to keep their fans at bay, and the League that, through the general director Arnaud Rouger, he reiterated that the accidents occurred “500 meters from the stadium” and “are not our responsibility”. Also Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, posted a message of condemnation on Instagram, turning to the “competent authorities” to take appropriate measures. According to information from Le Figaro, the 9 arrested and reported for violence are “mostly in their thirties” and have no criminal record. Several commentators evoke violence “that exploded after the reopening of stadiums closed due to Covid” and link the wave of incidents to the growing violence in society and in protest demonstrations which usually end with the guerrilla warfare of the “black bloc”.