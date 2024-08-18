Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/18/2024 – 6:22

A revered actor who starred in several successful productions in the 1960s and 1970s, he worked with directors such as Louis Malle, Michelangelo Antonioni and Jean-Luc Godard. Throughout his career, he participated in more than 90 films. Alain Delon, the revered French actor who starred in a series of classics in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 88. The news was confirmed this Sunday (18/08) by his family.

Delon has participated in more than 90 film productions, with filmmakers such as Louis Malle, Michelangelo Antonioni, Jean-Luc Godard, Jean-Pierre Melville, Luchino Visconti, René Clément and Jacques Deray.

From butcher’s apprentice to movie star

Alain Fabien Maurice Marcel Delon was born on November 8, 1935, in Sceaux, Hauts-de-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris.

After being expelled from several schools, he began working at the age of 14 as an apprentice butcher, alongside his father. In 1953, he enlisted as a marine in the French Navy and even saw combat in the colonial war in Vietnam, but was eventually discharged in 1956.

After a series of temporary jobs, Delon began his acting career in 1957 with a small role in the film Une tal comtesse, by Yves Allégret.

Shine in the 1960s and 1970s

He would end up becoming one of the biggest stars of European cinema between the 1960s and 1970s, starring in classics such as The Sun as Witness (1959), Rocco and His Brothers (1960), The Leopard (1963), The Samurai (1967), The Swimming Pool (1969) and Citizen Klein (1976).

In 1997, Delon announced his retirement from the screen, but returned in 2008 to take on the role of Roman Emperor Julius Caesar in the film Asterix at the Olympic Games.

His last public appearance was in May 2019, when he received the honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony and [seu cão] Loubo deeply mourn the passing of their father. He died peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family. The family asks that their privacy be respected at this extremely painful time of mourning,” read the note sent by the actor’s children to the French press.

