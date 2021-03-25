The French filmmaker, screenwriter, writer and producer Bertrand Tavernier died this March 25 in Sainte-Maxime, in the south of France. The director will be remembered for his gigantic filmography that is close to almost all cinematographic genres, with a marked predilection for social issues.

One of the greats of French cinema left. Bertrand Tavernier was a prolific film director who made dozens of films and documentaries that led him to win several Cesar Awards, as well as accolades at Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and other international festivals.

“We are saddened to announce today the disappearance of Bertrand Tavernier,” announced the Lumière Institute in Lyon, of which he was president.

“With his wife Sarah, their children Nils and Tiffany and their grandchildren, the Lumière Institute and Thierry Frémaux have the sadness and pain of informing them of the disappearance of Bertrand Tavernier,” the body dedicated to the seventh art wrote on Twitter.

An eminent personality in the world of cinema, an artist committed to eclectic work and recognized for it abroad, Tavernier directed dozens of period and contemporary films.

He was also a great cinephile dedicated to the preservation and transmission of the seventh art, driven both by his desire to defend independent French cinema and by his passion for 20th-century American cinema.

A work tinged with secret emotions

Throughout his 34 feature films, alone or in collaboration, Tavernier managed to approach various genres. In 1974 he released ‘L’horloger de Saint-Paul’, his first hit, as well as the first in a long list of collaborations with Philippe Noiret.

Then would come productions such as ‘Que la Fête commence’ (1975), ‘Coup de torchon’ (1981) and ‘Un dimanche à la campagne’ (1984), which earned him the award for best director at the Cannes film festival and the nomination for best foreign language film at the Golden Globes and BAFTA awards.

But it was in 1986 that Tavernier gained international recognition with his jazz film ‘Autour de minuit’. Pianist Herbie Hancock won an Oscar for best original score for this film, and American saxophonist Dexter Gordon won an Oscar nomination for best actor.

In 1990 he received the BAFTA for Best Foreign Film for ‘La Vie et Rien d’autre’ (1989), the Golden Bear at the Berlinale for ‘L’Appât’ (1995) and the Golden Lion at the Film Festival of Venice for his entire career.

Also on his list of productions is ‘Le Juge et l’Assassin’ (1976), ‘Une semaine de vacances’ (1980), ‘L.627’ (1992), ‘La Fille de d’Artagnan’ (1994), ‘Dans la brume électrique’ (2009), ‘La Princesse de Montpensier’ (2010) and ‘Quai d’Orsay’ (2013).

“An immense director, all his films left their mark, all his films will remain,” said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Tavernier was a prominent French film personality. His films touched on police, political, historical, adventure, war, etc. His work is tinged with secret emotions and in constant war against injustice and racism and is marked by a taste for narrative and characters.

His work also focused on the rediscovery of forgotten screenwriters and the defense of European cinema against the commercialism of American cinema.

