Ukraine continues to appeal to Europe for support in view of the acute shortage of ammunition. Fighter jet deliveries are being hotly debated in France.

Paris – After Kiev suffered some tough setbacks in the last few weeks Ukraine war had to accept is president Volodymyr Zelensky with France in talks about fighter jets. The Ukrainian president said at a press conference in Kiev on Sunday (February 28): “Yes, we are talking to France about fighter jets.” More specifically, it is about the Mirage 2000 jets, which have been the core stock for the French Air Force for a good 20 years represented fighter aircraft.

Airplanes and long-range weapons for the Ukrainian war

There are two versions of the Mirage aircraft, such as Forbes reported. On the one hand, the Mirage 2000D, which is optimized for ground attacks, and on the other hand, the Mirage 2000C, which was designed for air combat. Which of the two versions exactly is involved remains unclear. The Paris meeting at the weekend also discussed potential long-range weapons such as the Associated Press reported. Emmanuel Macron promised Ukraine 40 long-range missiles and bombs.

The French “Taurus missile” as Ukraine’s most important weapon

These “new” jets from the 1980s would complement Ukraine's existing fleet of approximately 40 Soviet SU-27 fighter jets. So far they have secured Ukrainian airspace against Russian attacks and support would be useful. However, the C version would probably have to take on a different task than the previous fighter jets. The Mirage 2000C cannot fire any of the “Storm Shadow” missiles, which are currently Ukraine’s main long-range precision weapon with a range of approximately 560 kilometers. “Storm Shadow” is the Franco-British equivalent of the German Taurus cruise missile.

Ukraine insists on Mirage delivery – France still undecided

The D version of the Mirage, on the other hand, could carry the long-range weapons. The French Air Force is currently in the process of overhauling some of the aging Mirage aircraft. How much Ukraine's preferences regarding the two aircraft versions can be taken into account is questionable. Ukraine is definitely expecting new aircraft, as Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukrainian military intelligence, confirmed: “We expect to be supplied with aircraft from France.”

It is uncertain whether France will actually provide old Mirage jets to Kiev. There is still no clear answer about delivery. The reason for France's hesitation is the lengthy training that Ukrainian pilots would need to operate the jet safely. By the time the pilots and fighter planes are operational, it may be too late. (SiSchr)