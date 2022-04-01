French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier passed away on Thursday at the age of 78. His family has announced this via his Instagram account. The Frenchman was appointed as her personal photographer by Princess Diana in 1989 and was the first photographer from outside the United Kingdom to be hired by the British royal family.
