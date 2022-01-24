PARIS (Reuters) – French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who dressed Beyonce and Lady Gaga, has died at the age of 73, according to a statement on Mugler’s official Facebook page, confirming earlier French media reports.

“We are devastated to announce the death of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement said.

Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, was known for his bold theatrical designs, with broad shoulders and sunken necklines. He’s dressed Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Diana Ross and Duran Duran – among many others – during his career at the top of the fashion industry.

“I am deeply saddened to learn that yet another of fashion’s great innovators has left our world this week. Thierry Mugler literally shaped the 1970s and 1980s with his spectacularly sharp designs,” wrote Nick Rhodes on Duran Duran’s Facebook page.

Singer Diana Ross wrote on her Twitter account: “I will miss you Thierry Mugler, this was a wonderful time in our lives.”

Mugler also notably designed the costume design for George Michael’s “Too Funky” music video in the early 1990s, featuring a host of supermodels, including Linda Evangelista.

Mugler’s designs were recently featured in an exhibition at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris entitled “Thierry Mugler, Couturissime”.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Dominique Vidalon)

