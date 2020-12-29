Pierre Cardin, a French fashion designer of Italian origin, died at the age of 98. This on Tuesday, December 29, is stated in Twitter– AFP account.

The artist’s family told the publication that he died in the morning at the Americain de Paris hospital in the suburbs of Paris. “Today is a day of great sadness for our entire family, Pierre Cardin is no more. The great couturier survived a whole century, leaving France and the whole world with a unique artistic heritage – not only in fashion, ”the relatives commented.

Pierre Cardin is a fashion designer, creator of the eponymous perfume brand Pierre Cardin and owner of the most famous restaurant in Paris, Maxim’s. Born in the commune of San Biagio di Callalta, Italy. From 1947 he worked in the atelier of Christian Dior, in 1950 he founded his own fashion house.