France to spend 200 million euros on wine destruction due to falling sales

In France, falling demand for wine has left local farmers hoarding surplus produce. As a result, the government has decided to spend 200 million euros on a producer support program that includes the destruction of wine. Financial Times.

The French Ministry of Agriculture has received approval and financial support from the European Union for the payment of anti-crisis assistance, which is expected to be mainly directed to the regions of Bordeaux and Languedoc. As part of the initiative, the wine will be distilled into ethanol, which can then be used in industry, for example, to make perfume or a hydroalcoholic gel.

This measure will be part of a wider program to support French winemakers amid falling domestic demand, competition in global markets and declining sales in China. The authorities also provide for a compensation scheme for cutting down vineyards. A thousand farmers in the Bordeaux region have already applied for such assistance, 9.2 thousand hectares of vines, or about 8 percent of the total cultivation area in the region, are subject to felling.

France’s Agriculture Minister Marc Fesno said the government is committed to halting the collapse in prices and helping winemakers find new sources of income. He also added that farmers need to “adapt to changes in consumption and adjust production to tomorrow’s demand.”

Local producers expect a surplus of 3 million hectoliters in 2023, 7 percent of total production last year.

French consumption of red wine has fallen by 32 percent over the past ten years, according to a study by Kantar. At the same time, a sharp decrease in consumption occurred among young people, who more often prefer spirits and beer or simply drink less alcohol.

Earlier it was reported that due to abnormal heat, the grape harvest in France this year will be reduced, which will lead to a decrease in wine production by 10-20 percent. Residents of one of the oldest wine-growing regions – the Rhone Valley – predict peak temperatures of up to 42 degrees. At the same time, according to the producers, part of the crop will be lost, but the drink that will be obtained from the surviving grapes will be of exceptional quality.