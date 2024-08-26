The far-right National Rally party accused President Emmanuel Macron on Monday of having “blocked” France and said it was determined to censure any left-wing government. The warnings were made before the meeting in the last few hours with the president at the Elysée, while pressure is growing to appoint a prime minister, more than seven weeks after the legislative elections in which no party obtained an absolute majority in the National Assembly. The leftist coalition New Popular Front, which came first in the vote, is asking that the new premier come from that political wing.

