More than 200,000 French fans have signed a petition demanding a replay of the World Cup final

French fans have criticized the result of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The fan petition is available on the website Mesopinions.

The fans demanded to replay the decisive match of the World Cup. “The refereeing was absolutely corrupt, there was no penalty, there was a foul on [Килиане] Mbappe on the second goal [Аргентины]!” wrote the author of the petition. At the time of publication, the demand was supported by more than 209 thousand people.

After the first half of the 2022 World Cup final, the French team lost to the Argentines with a score of 0: 2. At the 80th and 81st minutes, Mbappe scored a double. In extra time, Argentina again took the lead, but Mbappe turned the game into a penalty shootout, where the Argentine team turned out to be stronger.

The French played at the tournament in Qatar in the status of current world champions. In 2018, they beat Croatia 4-2 in the final.