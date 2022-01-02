The French presidency of the EU is only a day old and already there is a cracking row in Paris. There is anger because the French flag under the Arc de Triomphe has been temporarily replaced by the European flag.











There might as well have been a red rag, because some politicians rage like roaring bulls. All good intentions not to quarrel right away – if there were any – have already evaporated into seething polemics. French politicians on the right, in particular, feel extremely offended. They are outspoken about the decision to replace the national tricolor with a blue flag with yellow stars, and that too in a very symbolic place: above the eternal flame on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Marine Le Pen of the Rassemblement National called the European flag an ‘insult to all those who fought for France’. The right of her acting presidential candidate Eric Zemmour (Reconquête) speaks of an ‘unforgivable act’ that, according to him, is only equaled by the controversial packing of the same monument by the kindred spirits of the late artist Christo. Earlier it had already packed the Paris Pont Neuf.

Center-right candidate Valérie Pécresse (LR) also denounced President Macron’s decision on Twitter: ‘Presiding Europe, yes! Erase the French identity, no!’ She now wants the French tricolor to be hung next to the European flag. The far left is also angry. “I would like to see them remove that monstrosity and put back the flag of the homeland,” said spokesman Antoine Léaument.

There are also politicians who believe that the European flag there is a beautiful symbol of the peace that Europe has cherished for decades. “How far we have come since the conflicts and wars that have divided Europe,” said French author and top civil servant Martin Hirsch.

The French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, thinks all the excitement is a bit exaggerated. “It is a temporary and symbolic initiative, just to mark the presidency.” Many French monuments – including the Eiffel Tower – are getting blue projections this month for that reason.

The European flag will nevertheless be replaced by the French one in a few days, promises State Secretary Beaune.

