The first months of the ministry of Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the French energy transition minister, were mainly about sobriété energietique, energy frugality. Tirelessly, Pannier-Runacher, appointed in May (on behalf of Renaissance, President Macron’s party), reiterated that companies should use less energy and urged citizens to do the same.

In smoothly directed videos and at press conferences, she gave tips on how the French could use 10 percent less oil, gas and electricity in two years’ time. “That’s good for the planet, of course, but it also helps to get through the winter and get rid of Russian gas in the coming years,” she said delightedly in a forest-recorded video this summer. movie.

Here is a woman speaking who wants the best for the planet, you would think. But anyone who googled the name Pannier-Runacher in recent days will get a completely different picture. A reveal from the independent research platform Disclosure has raised questions about possible conflicts of interest of the minister.

A week ago, Disclose reported that Jean-Michel Runacher, the father of the minister and former CEO of oil company Perenco, set up a company in 2016 in the name of his minor grandchildren, the children of the minister. That company, Arjunem, invested 1.2 million euros in three hedge funds in which Perenco also invested. It is not clear which funds these are, but all three invest in fossil fuels. They are also located in tax-friendly places such as Guernsey and the US state of Delaware. Pannier-Runacher signed in the summer of 2016 to allow her children, then five, ten and thirteen years old, to become shareholders.

According to Disclose, the family had found a way with the construction to ensure that the future inheritance of Runacher senior would end up unencumbered with his grandchildren. Now the Pannier-Runacher family seems to have mainly damaged the reputation of the minister. Because since the revelation, France has wondered whether someone with family capital tucked away in tax havens that originated in oil is the right person to lead the energy transition.

Criticism of the ‘macrony’

Critics see the scandal as yet another confirmation that the ‘macronie’, the entourage of President Emmanuel Macron, consists of wealthy people whose goal is self-enrichment rather than improving the lives of ‘ordinary’ French people. Part of the criticism of Pannier-Runacher is that she is a macronist from the first hour.

When Arjunem was founded in 2016, she was about to join the campaign team of future presidential candidate Macron. And once he was elected president, she became State Secretary for the Economy, Minister of Industry and, since May, Minister of Energy Transition.

A disclosure of Politics added some fuel to the fire after the news of Disclosure. The political news website reported a few days ago that Pannier-Runacher lives in a property owned by the influential but controversial Dassault family. This family became rich with the construction of fighter planes, among other things, and enjoys great influence in the French media and politics. She was also repeatedly in the news with corruption affairs.

Minister Pannier-Runacher tries to shake off all criticism by pointing out the rules: because she was not personally involved with Arjunem, she did not have to report the existence of the company as a minister. And that her house belongs to the Dassaults, she would not have known – and it is not punishable either.

President Macron and Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will continue to support the minister for the time being, but her ministry has been contaminated. The High Authority for Transparency in Public Life has opened an investigation into Pannier-Runacher. Tuesday became known that she is no longer allowed to interfere in matters related to Perenco and two other companies.