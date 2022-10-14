Two associations filed charges in Paris for complicity in war crimes, accusing French group TotalEnergies of having continued to exploit a depot in Russia and allowed the manufacture and export of fuel used by Russian planes involved in the conflict in Ukraine. The information was published this Friday (14), by the agency France Presse (AFP).

The complaint was presented on Thursday (13) to the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office, competent for war crimes, by the French-based association Darwin Climax Coalition and the Ukrainian association Razom We Stand. Questioned by AFP, the French energy group said the allegations were “outrageous”, “defamatory” and “baseless”.

The complaint highlights that, until September, TotalEnergies held 49% of Terneftegaz, which explores the Termokarstovoye deposit, in the extreme north of Russia. The remaining 51% belonged to the Russian group Novatek, in which TotalEnergies is also a 19.4% shareholder.

Furthermore, according to an article in the French newspaper Le Monde, published August 24, based on documents and an investigation by the NGO Global Witness, the Termokarstovoye gas field supplied gas to a refinery near Omsk, Siberia, that produced fuel sent to power Russian planes involved in the conflict in Ukraine. This happened, at least, until July, when the war completed 5 months.

Two days after the article was published, the French energy giant indicated that it had decided to sell its 49% in Terneftegaz to Novatek. The sale was completed in September.

According to the associations that denounce the French group, “by continuing to explore the Termokarstovoie field” after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24, TotalEnergies “has contributed to providing the Russian government with the necessary means to commit crimes war”, as the Russian army “clearly launched air strikes against civilians”.

The concept of complicity in war crime

The legal concept of “complicity in a war crime” exists in international law. It is in article 25.3 of the Rome Statute, which defines the different ways that complicity can take place.

What would address the situation of TotalEnergies is the following: “Under this Statute, a person is criminally responsible and can be punished for a crime within the jurisdiction of the Court if (…) , incites or otherwise assists in the commission or attempt to commit this crime, including providing the means of such commission”.

However, in the same article of the Rome Statute, the founding text of the International Criminal Court, a condition for establishing complicity is presented: “This contribution must be intentional”, the text recalls.

“It would therefore be necessary to demonstrate that Total contributed to the realization of such a war crime consciously and deliberately”, explains Xavier Philippe, a Paris I professor in International Humanitarian Law, to the French newspaper. Le Figaro. “In terms of evidence, the mere presence of a French company in a country at war seems very light to me”, he concludes.

TotalEnergie, in turn, refuted the allegations. “These accusations are an insult to the integrity of our teams,” the group said in a statement.