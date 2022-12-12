Reda Saleem (Dubai)

France’s Elsa Jakimov won the singles title in the 25th Habtoor Women’s Tennis Championship, after defeating Poland’s Magdalena Frisch in the final match that took place between them at the Habtoor Tennis Complex at the Habtoor Grand Hotel, in a two-hour marathon match that Elsa decided with two sets (6-5, 6-). 2), and the champion got 150 points in the international rankings.

The first seed, consisting of Hungarian Timea Popas and French Christina Mladenovic, won the doubles title after defeating Ukrainian Kateryna Bondranko and Poland’s Magdalena Frisch in two sets without a response (6-1, 6-3).

After the final, Sultan Al Habtoor and Ahmed Khalaf Al Habtoor crowned the winners, and Polish Karolina, General Manager of the Habtoor Grand Resort, also participated in the honor.

For his part, Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, expressed his happiness with the successes and the technical and organizational level of the tournament and said: “The success of the event is a degree of excellence and is comparable to the largest tournaments for professional players, and the source of our happiness is that our work is progressing with broad and steady steps, and every year we witness new success and a special taste for the tournament, and yet Our ambitions have no ceiling in the next editions.

Al Habtoor thanked the organizing committee, appreciating the cooperation of the International Federation and the public attendance, which added a lot to the event, especially at the end, and to the management of the Habtoor Grand Resort, the tournament referees, the ball catchers and everyone who helped and contributed to the success of the tournament, and congratulated the Frenchwoman Elsa on winning, as well as the Polish runner-up Magdalena And the doubles winner of the title, wishing the best of luck to the rest of the players.

Hossam Al-Jayousi, the media director of the tournament, confirmed that the International Federation of the game broadcasted live matches daily on its website to make it available to all member federations and fans and enthusiasts of the game all over the world. Local and Gulf news, as well as social media.